Diagnosis: Mass Anti-Government Hysteria Is Undermining Our Society

Okay, this Republican hand washing idea (North Carolina Senator Tillis) has moved me to a new level of concern. The profound ignorance of these supposedly educated, competent individuals really can mean one of two things. Either there is a dangerous brain rotting disease loose in our nation's capital or the Tea party, NRA and Anti-Abortion forces have triggered its equivalent, mass anti-governmental hysteria. Hysteria can do all sorts of things, and it is most commonly associated with mass psychogenic illnesses among groups of pre-teens. It can manifest in paranoia, but usually focuses on vomiting, headache and more mundane symptoms.

Apparently, Mass Anti-Government Hysteria can allow thoroughly incompetent and unqualified individuals to be elected or nominated for high public office. It can convince millions of people that their President is ____— ; you know, stuff that a 12 year old would make up. It can make people paranoid so they end up killing their own child, thinking that it is possessed by the devil, much like the Tea Party forced a government shut-down to try and purge us from evil government. It causes people to hunt and kill witches or any other minority their irrational thoughts lead them to. It is, in a nutshell, a fragmentation of our civilization that indicates potential collapse.

There it is. I've made the diagnosis. Our political system is infected with Mass Anti-Government Hysteria. It is not only dysfunctional, but psychotic and self-destructive. The solution? Quarantine the affected individuals and they will eventually come to their senses. When they start to talk crazy, it is our duty as citizens to tell them to sit down and shut up. We need the media on board with this, but the media is just as badly affected.

So, the task is daunting. It calls upon all good women and men to come to the aid of their country. No, don't bring guns. Bring compassion and good boundaries. We need to calm the hysteria, not inflame it.