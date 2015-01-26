Are We On the Brink of Massive Political Rebranding?

Strange things are happening to the Republicans that could take the party back from the Tea Party and move it toward the center - and probably move some Democrats into the far right. In recent appearances on 60 minutes, Republican leaders have been talking about income inequality being a major problem that has gotten worse under Obama. http://www.dailykos.com/story/2015/01/26/1360192/-Income-inequality-the-tide-is-shifting-Astonishing-60-minutes-segment-tonight

Don't forget that in the old South, Democrats were the only effective political party for generations and Republicans were powerless. That changed after the Civil Rights movement overturned Jim Crow and Nixon's "Southern Strategy" re-branded itself as the party of good old boy "conservatism" (i.e., racism, homophobia and misogyny). So, the South was theirs, and their liberals and moderates were purged. These political leopards can change their spots in a two-party cistern, er, system. They can re-brand themselves.

There has also been talk about Republicans abandoning austerity in favor of just printing more money. Strange times we live in! The good old political spectrum is looking less fixed and more and more like a mobius strip. Next, reading the polls, they will probably embrace global climate change and rip Obama for not being more pro-active. Doesn't this sound like an action/adventure movie script? The right-wing swashbucklers are backed into a corner (by the clear shift in public opinion caused by their utter failure to make any sense).

Now, they switch hands and tell us that they were really left-leaning all along. Well, it will take them a while to out-duel Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren with their left hands, because those two fight for real. However, the Republicans will try to convince us they are headed leftward. And, at the same time, the Democrats have been more ambidextrous (slippery) lately and they have a solid interest in not defeating the chameleon Republicans too badly. After all, they are all in the same game and depend on each other as to who is going to be the "heel" and who will be the "hero." As in "professional" wrestling, the system is run for those privileged to be in the game, the show.

After all, Americans dig the swashbuckling entertainers and part of us just loves the drama, our "civilized" version of the Roman Colliseum, where the thumbs up or down affect only political fortunes (and I do mean "fortunes"). Right now, the Republicans have lost a large portion of their financial backing to neo-liberal Democrats like Clinton, who have flipped from being liberal to being establishment tools owned by the banking and finance sectors. Dispossessed of their sugar daddies, the Republicans now need to re-form their brand and their identity. They also need to ditch the nutjobs and racists who have taken over their party and moved them so far to the right that they are palpably engaged with sabotage and sometimes over the line into treason.

To use the ancient Chinese saying, we live in interesting times. So, perhaps this is a moment in the game of musical chairs where the music stops and all the politicians scurry like cockroaches to find a new place to infest. Will it move us back from the brink of fascism? Will it set the stage for addressing global climate change and over-population? Will the Republicans become the defenders of free speech and social responsibility? Stay tuned.