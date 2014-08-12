Not a Tea Party, a Confederate Party | The Weekly Sift

This is a fascinating look at history that attempts to fill in some gaps in the way we view the Civil War. Basically, Doug Muder shows that the Tea Party is literally a Confederate Party, that the Ku Klux Klan, during the Reconstruction period, reversed the military victory of the North in the Civil War and re-established its institutional racism/slavery and brought its landowners back into political power. So, this is the resurrection of the Confederate Party, which means, if we dare to look honestly, that the Civil War is still going on.

This may, indeed, be what is behind the seemingly irrational hatred that the Tea Party and Southern Republicans have for the U.S. Government. They don't hate State government, which they control in the South. They hate the U.S. Government in the North, the Federal Government that invaded and humiliated the South, burned their cities and took away their property. This was a trauma that has never been forgotten or forgiven. It has consumed Texas and spilled into the SouthWest and West, circling the old North and subverting our Federal government with an insidiousness and a vengeance that has not been recognized by Northerners, by even the smartest of Americans.

So, today, according to this perspective, we face nothing less than the same insurrection that that was the Civil War and fueled the Ku Klux Klan. The most frightening thing is that we, and our government, don't understand what is going on, that is it about institutional racism and the Confederacy. Dixie is rising, and it is catching the self-centered, relatively successful, complacent, American exceptionalist North unawares.