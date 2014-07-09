Corporate Anarchy: The Ultimate Price of De-Regulation

Some call it De-Regulation. I call it Corporate Anarchy. There are myriad examples of de-regulation and failure of our gridlocked government to respond to clear threats to public health and safety. Climate change may be at the top of the list, but don't forget contamination and earthquakes caused by "fracking," irrational risks taken with nuclear power, failure to adequately tax gasoline to provide desperately needed repairs to our infrastructure, allowance of GMO crops without scientific support for long-term safety, wholesale de-regulations of our financial sector, and countless other examples. To me, it is not enough to name the monster "de-regulation." We need to start calling it what it really is - Corporate Anarchy.

With the growing impairment of government's ability to protect the public, we are experiencing a prolonged escalation of what I call "Corporate Anarchy." Basically, "government" standards are intentionally undermined by de-regulation and the public loses faith in government. This leads to the public accepting the inevitability of chaos and danger everywhere in the marketplace. In my opinion, this is the Tea Party plan. Corporate Anarchy; Public Subservience.

Among items in the recent news, many "organic" foods are contaminated by heavy metal pollution because of contaminated soils in China and other source countries to which our food production has been outsourced. http://www.alternet.org/environment/food-commonly-imported-china-apple-juice-and-rice-poses-stunning-health-risk. The outsourcing, of course, put Americans out of work and makes our corporations (and entrepreneurs in China, which has no tradition of environmental regulation) fabulously wealthy.In the U.S. and Europe, people buy "organic" foods to avoid toxic chemicals.

You'd think that the FDA would impose very strict testing standards to ensure that there is no contamination. However, de-regulation makes this impossible, as the neoliberal/neoconservative cabal that runs our government doesn't really want "organic" to compete successfully with their highly processed, non-nutritious but tasty, long shelf-life McFood products. The special interests can have their way, and destroy the market for "organic" foods, if they stand by and allow the destruction of "organic" foods' branding.

So, to Big Agriculture and our Food Industrial Complex, it represents an opportunity to have contaminated "organic" food from China. They actually have no skin in the game, in the long run, and stand to benefit greatly from the destruction of the "organic" movement. Along with the destruction of the "organic" branding, this will open the door more widely for GMO's. We have government agencies charged with protecting our health and well-being.

Yet, those promoting corporate anarchy don't want government regulations. They want economic anarchy, a free marketplace where each individual consumer is charged with needing to be an expert in at least 30 scientific disciplines in order to sort out what is safe for their family - from what is not. What of those who are elderly, don't have computer access, aren't fluent in English, or lack sufficient education? (Of course, a large percentage doesn't have the financial means to live relatively "safe" lives, but that's another topic for discussion.) Well, anyway, they probably die young and don't have much of a chance in the age of Corporate Anarchy. To some, that is just the way it should be. But what about those of us who care about our neighbors and the future of the human race?