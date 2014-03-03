How American Worship of Money and Markets Undermined Religion

So, it wasn't liberals that destroyed religion, but the ascendance of greed and our financial sector. The worship of business and markets literally took the religious sins of being greedy, miserly and gluttonous and made them virtues. Rather than obedience to the moral code of the Bible, obedience shifted to the market place and to creating wealth. The idea of selfless service is actually ridiculed as immoral by libertarians. The goal is the greatness of man, not God.

The corruption overtook the religious right as it became a fundraising mechanism for union-busting conservative causes rather than a social support function and a vehicle for social justice in America. Emphasis on global charity projects shifted attention from the plight of the poor in America to foreign shores. Problems in America were not even on the radar screen. American exceptionalism took root and money became the "golden rule." Those with the most gold, rule.

Now, I do not mean to include all evangelical organizations in this, as there is tremendous christian charity at work in our communities. I'm talking about the politicized movement to break down the barriers between Church and State and dictate how Americans should think and act. The religious right became the center of the Republican Party's rebranding of social justice as "entitlement" and equal opportunity as "communism." My focus is on those for whom Jesus suddenly became the teacher of "tough love" rather than love and mercy.

If greed generated wealth, it was acceptable as long as money was shared with the Church or megaChurch. Of course, this money was used to disempower the poor politically just as it falsely claimed to empower them economically. It turns out that the Union movement was how the poor could experience the American Dream, but this was not how the wealthy wanted things to go. The struggle to bury the Democratic party and Unions corrupted the moral values in organized religion and disabled its compass, leading to its growing hypocrisy and diminished relevance.

Essentially, free market ideology has replaced religion and morality in America. Liberals and progressives own the morality that is claimed by the religious right. The "invisible hand" that guides the marketplace replaced God, leaving the majority of Christians in shock, ashamed at what their religion was being used for. Of course, this is not the first time in history that Christianity was hijacked. Many of today's "Christians" are therefore worshiping greed and avarice - hardly what one would get from the teachings of Jesus. They have turned to the Golden Calf.