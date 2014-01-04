IS CREATIONISM AN EVIL THAT NEEDS TO BE CAST OUT FROM OUR MIDST?

It is popular in liberal and progressive circles, these days, to demonize religion and to idealize science and technology. Bill Nye, the "Science Guy," goes so far as to say that we need to shield our children from religious rejection of evolution, essentially to prevent the spread of infectious stupidity. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHbYJfwFgOU.

When applied to fundamentalist religion, I think there is some truth to his concerns. However, our Constitution protects our freedom of religion, as well as our freedom from religion. The belief systems of 'first peoples' and those of many religious groups are important parts of our cultural heritage and merit protection. So, I am increasingly concerned that science fundamentalism and technology worship are not the end-all and be-all of our civilization. Clearly, they are not protecting us from stupidity.

I fully reject creationism as scientific fact, and I am personally atheist-friendly. However, I honestly don't find science to provide a compelling creation story. And I don't find life's meaning through science and technology, although many people appear to. I think that we need stories that help us find meaning in our lives. Science is a tool, not a reason to exist. We call those who are in love with technology or science "geeks" because they are in love with what are essentially details. I don't need "science guy" to debate creationism because he is not even speaking the same language as those who seek simpler explanations in religion.

Technology may thrill us, but it does not deliver humanity or compassion. With all of its advances, science has certainly has not solved our essential problems of violence, war, poverty, bigotry and hunger. Can we find stories that satisfy that which is irrational in us, but which empower that which is rational? I find helpful stories and ideas in spiritual and humanist and scientific traditions that avoid fundamentalism.

As for Bill Nye, he may not go this far, but I'm not sure that it is evil to teach children about gods or elves or tooth fairies or Santa Claus. Should we prevent the teaching of religion, philosophy, literature and history for fear of contaminating the minds of our young people? I'm not up for an era of witch hunting to purge "unscientific" perspectives from the human race.

It turns out that belief is a powerful, powerful tool for sanity and good in our lives. We humans need community and shared values to live sustainably. Scientific research is confirming this. Stress is endemic and simple facts don't give us wisdom or answer the deeper questions we have. While Bill Nye focuses on technological understanding of biology, he does not seem to understand that humans are not machines, that our lives are greatly enhanced by stories. Technology and science are not the only stories that matter in our lives and in our culture. I'd rather find ways to work with the irrational needs we all have, rather than declare war on half of our human nature. There is no need to establish "science" as America's official religion.