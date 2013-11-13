American Can't Afford Our Financial Sector. It Is Eating Us Alive!

Look at Wall Street! Look at Corporate board rooms. Look at the Federal Reserve. We just can't afford to support this effete, inept, but super-slick, non-productive financial sector any longer. Their skill is in manipulating us, in draining wealth from others, in stealing even the things that are nailed down. Are they really producing anything - or just exploiting the rest of us? It hardly "produces wealth" to create technical, statistical tricks to siphon money from everyone or to work feverishly to gain government subsidies or privatized monopolies.

I look at our Financial Sector like the computer in our automobiles. It is helpful to coordinate and expedite the various functions, when it works, although it doesn't "produce" a damn thing. We got along just fine before the on-board car computer, and we could re-engineer the vehicle easily to downsize its importance. When this "computer" doesn't work, it prevents everything else from working. That's where we are at now. The entire economy is held hostage by an intentionally over-complex system that doesn't work.

The car computer runs the show, but it now costs more than the entire car and it wants all of the profit, all of our income. It's the Computer That Ate Detroit! Okay, that's just an analogy, but I think it speaks truth. The Financial Sector needs to be seriously downsized, taxed like the rest of us, and made more efficient. It, like CEO salaries, the corporate off-shoring of assets, off-shoring of jobs and tax evading, has become a massive drain on our economy. I define "our economy" as the American economy that creates the American Dream and a growing middle class. Of course, that's not their definition of our economy, but there are way, way, way more of us than there are of them.

It is confusing to be a citizen during these times of massive advertising and political campaigns by the wealthiest citizens trying to distract us from following the shell under which the pea is hidden. We are confused by the claims of the "free market" solving all of our problems in the long run, while we are fleeced in the short run. Conservatism is dead (it is now a franchise on the open market), but everyone claims to be a "conservative," so they can get their hands into our pockets. It's all about the free ride, folks.

If you don't think there's a "free lunch" just look at the idiots in all parts of the media circus. They are raking in tons of money just for being pundits and shills for one or another (or all) special interests. They claim that Government is the source of all evil, but we are coming to see that "Government" is just the carefully constructed puppet into which the powerful insert their hands. We need people like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (and Ron Paul on an occasional clear day) to pull back the curtain on the puppet show that is Washington, D.C.

So, we need our public to be more educated, but these dudes keep intentionally making the financial system more and more complicated - to the extent that the only ones who can understand how it operates are the scammers who find ways to bleed money from it. They have no clue about how to make the economy productive for America - only how to make money for themselves. Well, why not stop there! It's capitalism! What fools we are if we believe that someone who is tremendously lucky in predicting a trend, or in inventing a financial scam, somehow knows more than an adorable Shih tzu about how to run a nation's economy. Even Ayn Rand would slap these obscenely greedy, arrogant dudes in the face.

We citizens can't distinguish all of the various moving or static parts of this massive boondoggle, but it extends from banks and insurance companies to corporate board rooms to the Federal Reserve. (Remember the movie, "The Sting"? Just add orders of magnitude of greater complexity and you have our rigged economic system within a larger economic system that is destroying the larger economic system.) We just can't continue to support the parasitic growth of our financial sector. It is time to replace that quadrillion dollar "computer" with one that America, we the people, can afford.

Note: Senator Elizabeth Warren is trying to tackle the system as a "populist insurgent", perhaps. For an article (and opinion) on that, see the following: http://admin.alternet.org/economy/elizabeth-warrens-populist-insurgency-enters-next-phase?akid=11138.1865216.4KTH_P&rd=1&src=newsletter923131&t=7