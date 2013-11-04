Hope From My Sons

Recently visiting my sons, ages 28-32, I found new hope for our future on this planet. For every elder who dies, we are losing a dear one, but we are also shrinking a demographic that is higher in racism, sexism, militarism, and more likely anti-environmental, homophobic, hyper-religious and right-wing-thinking than the counterpart that is coming into this world. Yes, we are losing some greats, but look at the changing percentages.

I think that it won't be long before the changed values of America tip the election scales away from the super-wealthy sociopaths. Yes, there are right-wing twenty-somethings, but not as high a proportion as with people in their 70's and 80's. We are trading a cohort of Glenn Beck watchers and Rush Limbaugh listeners for a cohort of Jon Stewart watchers. We are replacing a thoroughly delusional cohort with one who sees life more clearly. That brings me comfort.

This is why sociopathic elites have tried to convince our younger people that social security will not be there for them, regardless. The shameless lies of sociopaths, however, may be more transparent to our younger generation than we fear. They are waiting, observing and sharing their values through social media and tv and film. They are learning the pitfalls of technology first-hand. They are favoring public transportation and livable communities. They have higher relative values for the newest trend in energy conversation than the newest trend in conspicuous consumption.

There are changes brewing. There is reason for hope. Time will change our demographics and we will continue to adapt. War will continue to become less and less tolerable. Racism and sexism will continue to become less and less acceptable. Making major sacrifices to protect our life support system on this planet will become more and more imperative.

It isn't about convincing people that science is reality, or that Jesus really promoted kindness rather than wars and hatred. It is just about being patient while the racists and sexists and warmongers and extremists gradually die out.

The only constant in life is change. And we are in the midst of a process of replacing racists and homophobes who can't see the forest for the trees - with generations of people far more likely to see things clearly. They will create a different reality. I don't know what it will be, or whether I will be around to see it. But I do trust that there is plenty of reason for hope. And I thank my sons, and their generation, for that.