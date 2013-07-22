We hear much about the Tea Party and Right-Wing Christians being anti-science. Indeed, much of their strength seems to come from dissatisfaction with the moral structure of our culture. To liberals, these "conservatives" are emblematic of moral decadence, but we progressives need to be better listeners. Indeed, the moral outrage that fuels both the right and the left comes from within our own parties, our own cultures.

Neoliberal looks pretty much like neoconservative to most people - as both sides have lost their way. The wealthy elites control government and pull the strings of our politicians, both left and right. Greed is the highest social virtue in our economy, and no working person likes that, whether liberal or conservative, Christian or ethical humanist.

Science and technology have driven immense change that has disrupted our lives continuously for the past century, and the fury of that change has stepped up. Just consider the changes in pharmacology. We went from simple drugs and herbs and simple surgical procedures to the most frightening and invasive chemical and surgical realms imaginable. Common pharmaceuticals today impair our fertility and our libido. Common pollutants cause breast cancer and neurological disorders. What makes profits easier for corporations often makes life harder and more depressing for actual human beings.

So, when liberals attack the Tea Party and Right-Wing Christians for being anti-science, we need to pause and digest that. There is much that is unpalatable about our current dependence upon technology, our miracle cures of medical science that keep us alive well past the time when many of us would throw in the towel and leave this life with some dignity remaining.

Science, be not proud. You are a tool. You are a servant. And we all have serious questions about how well you are serving humanity. This is why some people are so easily obsessed with conception as a sacred event. It is one of many miracles that is endangered by our chemicalized world and our lifestyles of convenience. To those who are overwhelmed with technology and change, there is a hunger for ideas and values to which to cling in the storm of change and corporate/governmental domination that we ALL experience. To date, we are fighting each other, and our corporate/governmental masters are enjoying this, fostering this distraction from what is really bothering us.

The wealthy elites play the race card so that working class whites believe that people of color are stealing the American Dream and that liberals want to take away their hunting weapons. The neoliberal establishment plays the civil war card rekindling the image of the South as racist, misogynist, homophobic and as hypocritical as they come. We all stand there, pointing our fingers at each other, allowing our reality to become a kaleidoscope of corporate interests and technological manipulations, drugs that don't help us and communications that keep us from meaningfully communicating.

Dudes, the problem is that we are all overwhelmed. The problem is that we are stressed-out and making bad decisions for ourselves and for our country. Too many pundits and politicians are becoming stinking rich and manipulating us to the point of near civil war. But our enemy is not each other, but the servitude and dehumanization we feel when half of us are depressed, half of us are obese, half of the women seem to be getting breast cancer and half of the men need a pill to get an erection. Although we don't want to talk about it, THAT'S what is driving us batty. Those are things we ALL have in common, regardless of our religion, our politics, our gender, our race, and even our gender identity. Science, be not proud.