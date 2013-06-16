Adapting to - not just fighting - climate change is taking the heat out of global warming talk

The greedy, evil people who control our governments were right. This planet was theirs to disrupt and destroy. We could not stop them because they were in charge and we were sufficiently sated by consumerism that we would not stand up to them. Cognitive dissonance prevented us from seeing what was happening.

It's the oldest con game in the dying world. Now, as invevitably chronicled by this Associated Press article, we're throwing in the towel on preventing climate change. It is already here. The inhuman corporations and human sociopaths have sold us climate change. They have fooled enough people with climate change denial to let them complete their deeds.

The energy companies and infrastructure engineers will now earn huge profits providing more energy and building and rebuilding our infrastructure to help us adapt to the horrors they created. Dudes, we're screwed. And the planetary criminals will get away with their psychotic con game.