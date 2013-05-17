Corporate Media and the Phoney Baloney IRS Scandal

There are times when it is crystal clear that the American Media is passionately in bed with the Corporate Republicans, while still flirting with Corporate Democrats. Normal people, good citizens, are of no interest whatsoever.

The IRS "scandal" is bogus. Obama needs to play along with it because the corporate powers that run this country want to run the IRS into the ground. And the President, in a second term, is the whipping boy for Congress. In Obama's case, he was a whipping boy for Congress in his first term, so it's only going downhill from there. Today's Republicans appear to have no interest in an effective or efficient government. They want the government disemboweled, and they are doing a fine job.

The corporate oligarchy, and their tea party henchmen, want to "starve the beast," meaning disrupt government enforcement programs of all kinds, so that they can take tons and tons and tons of money that doesn't belong to them. With the IRS crippled, there will be no one to make the crooks cough up their ill-gotten gains. There will be no one to protect the public's interests from the oh so special entitled interest groups. There will thus be no one to protect our future, or our middle class, our jobs, our economy, etc.

That is the plan. It is working. They complain hysterically every time anything Obama does protects the constitution or individual freedom. They complain hysterically any time anything Obama does works against the constitution or individual freedom. It's a simple child's game called BULLY. Obviously, it works - at least for the bullies, like Cheney, Boehner, Cantor, Ryan, McConnell, Rumsfeld, Murdoch, Koch, Limbaugh, Rove, Armey, LaPierre, etc. They are doing quite well, thank you.

Would it surprise you that the IRS targets likely tax cheats and fraudsters? They used to target people with overseas tax shelters for special scrutiny. Do they still do that? Tea Party says that is unconstitutional and illegal. Same with targeting people with huge gambling winnings. Why should they be singled out. Perhaps because there are high rates of cheating there? Perhaps because sometimes where there is smoke, there is also fire?

Of course, the Tea Party doesn't complain when waitresses and waiters are badgered about whether they have claimed all of their tips as income! They don't complain when working people can't afford quality health care, or loose their homes because of astronomical medical bills. No. They complain about government programs that would help working people. To them, it's okay to ask "invasive" or "intrusive" questions to working people - just not to members of their ideological tribe and not to people who can well afford to hire experts to help them answer the questions asked by the IRS.

So, if you are walking around thinking that there is an IRS scandal about discrimination against Tea Party nonprofit applications, you've been duped. Again and again. You've had the wool pulled over your eyes. The truth-tellers in media are lying and distorting the information you receive as a consumer - and especially the news you need to function as a citizen. Of course, the corporate media only sees us as consumers - not citizens - regardless of our place of birth or naturalization. This country is all about the rights of the wealthy, and the rights of the legal fictions that aren't even people.

It all boils down to the tea party working feverishly to hand over the rights of the middle class and working class to the wealthiest non-human multinational entities on the planet - and to the wealthy people who are being assimilated into the evil empire, or the other metaphors you have heard in the Bible, or in Star Trek or Lord of the Rings. As the elites watch their souls and bodies disintegrate into disembodied corporate consciousness, things will be getting even worse.

These entitles will only become more and more ruthless and vicious, high on power, ego, speed/crack/meth/booze and ultimately haunted by the knowledge that they have lost their humanity, traded it for pieces of silver. They will increasingly despise those humans who still have the souls and normal lives, even as we are invisible and worthless to these "economic leaders" except as cheap labor, cannon fodder for their wars and assets to drain when we remain willing to by endless streams of cheap plastic crap. They see us as potentially dangerous and not worthy of having as say in what happens in our country. This is the trajectory of the corporate takeover and abuse of our American government. Please don't allow yourself to be fooled. Whether you are a progressive, moderate or libertarian, please wake up, join together, and stand up for freedom of human beings and for the American Dream.