Gun Ownership, Suicide and The Freedom To Die

Suicides are increasing in the US, and not only among Veterans. The large majority of gun deaths in the US are suicides, not homocides. Look it up! If you are involved with the gun debate, on either side, and don't know that guns are more likely to be used for suicide than murder or self-defense, then you are missing the real point of what is going on.

The austerity movements of our elites and their traumatized, uneducated minions are causing more and more Americans to lose hope of a better life and to kill themselves. This is where the right to life gets trumped by the gun owner's right to die. It's no wonder the elites want a gun in every home, and perpetual, insane wars. The current mess is all about the efficiency of that public/private partnership called fascism and austerity and a depressed, overworked, overstressed population. The trains run on time only if people shoot themselves at home, or in the woods, rather than jumping in front of them!

I suspect that suicide is a major unconscious factor driving the middle-aged obsession with freedom and guns in America today. Perhaps these people are less concerned that a Muslim is going to shoot them than they are quietly concerned that religion, racism, homophobia and sexism are losing their appeal. They rail against people taking away their rights to guns and Gods, but what is taking those away is our educational system, common sense and science.

The culture of hunting is alive and well, and I truly hope that it remains so. There is something powerful and enduring in the family and community traditions that exist in this diverse nation. But the second amendment is being misrepresented by those who exaggerate it into a tail that wags the dog. The old west and Dixie are dying out from their irrelevance and that depresses the hell out of many people unable to find the true meaning of religion, unable to find the true meaning of the American Dream. So, perhaps the gun debate is more about the right of frustrated, depressed middle-aged people to the ultimate act of freedom, or at least keeping that option open.

Remember, a significant majority of gun deaths each year are suicides, not homicides. Perhaps the whole second amendment blather is really about the right of white people to blow their brains out, to have their spouse, children or grandchildren have suicide as a legacy to traumatize them. Since it is so common, this, my friend, may be behind some the talk about the sacredness of life, the evils of government regulations and disdain for our Christ-inspired social safety net programs.

The freedom sought by many second amendment extremists may have nothing to do with self-protection or shrinking government down to the size of a baby. Just look at the numbers. It is about a quick, dignified way out of life when God and country, even apple pie, and NASCAR just don't matter anymore, where it is impossible for one to keep pretending that they provide sufficient meaning to keep on going. Suicide is not just a problem of soldiers and recent veterans. It is growing so that lots of white people are not just holding their guns proudly, seeking freedom and safety, but using their guns quite deliberately, on themselves.